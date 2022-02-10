Workshops Teach Residents Greener Ways to Get Around North Hempstead

North Hempstead Supervisor Jennifer DeSena and the Town Board are pleased to announce the town will be sponsoring a free Transportation Innovation Series to help residents reduce car dependency and try greener modes of travel.

The three-part series focuses on public transportation, active transportation and electric vehicles. It is part of North Hempstead’s Climate Smart Communities work to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to a changing climate.

“Our environment is our most precious resource, and I urge residents to do their part to cut down on harmful emissions created by our vehicles,” DeSena said. “The Transportation Innovation Series is a great way for our residents to learn about what they can do to reduce car dependency.”

The first workshop “Don’t ‘drive’ yourself crazy BINGO” is virtual on Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. and will be facilitated by Transit Solutions, a federally funded program to reduce traffic and improve air quality on Long Island. It will highlight the town’s local train, bus, shuttles, paratransit and more, through a fun game of BINGO. Winners will receive a $50 gift card to a local restaurant sponsored by Transit Solutions.

The second workshop, “Walk or Bike North Hempstead!” is virtual on Wednesday, March 23 at 7 p.m. and will be facilitated by Let’s Move LI, an active transportation initiative of the US Green Building Council LI’s Sustainable Transportation Committee.

Residents will learn about the many health, environmental, social, and economic benefits of walking and biking as well as North Hempstead’s shop and stroll opportunities, trails, and routes for all levels of walking and biking.

The third workshop, “Electric Vehicles 101” will be in person at Clinton G. Martin Park on Tuesday, April 12 at 2 p.m. and is facilitated by Drive Electric LI. It will explain the basics about electric vehicles with a panel of experienced EV owners and conclude with an EV show and tell so residents can see and learn about these vehicles in person.

All workshops are free and open to the public. Visit NorthHempsteadNY.gov/ClimateAction to register.

—Submitted by the

Town of North Hempstead