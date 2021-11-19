Worker Air Lifted To Hospital Following Accident In Manorhaven

By
Port News Staff
-
0
333

The Sixth Squad is investigating an aided case that occurred on Thursday, Nov. 18, at 4:34 p.m. in Manorhaven.

According to Detectives, a male, 38, was inspecting a chimney on the second floor of a residence located on Orchard Beach Boulevard. The male fell to the ground striking his head and back. A male coworker called 911 and the aided was air lifted by Nassau County Police Aviation Unit in Helicopter 6 to an area hospital for treatment. The male is listed in stable condition.

-Submitted by NCPD

Port News Staff
Port Washington News has served the areas of Port Washington, Sands Point, Baxter Estates, Flower Hill, Port Washington North, Beacon Hill and Manorhaven since 1903, serving as a trusted source for local news and community events.

