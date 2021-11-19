Worker Air Lifted To Hospital Following Accident In Manorhaven

The Sixth Squad is investigating an aided case that occurred on Thursday, Nov. 18, at 4:34 p.m. in Manorhaven.

According to Detectives, a male, 38, was inspecting a chimney on the second floor of a residence located on Orchard Beach Boulevard. The male fell to the ground striking his head and back. A male coworker called 911 and the aided was air lifted by Nassau County Police Aviation Unit in Helicopter 6 to an area hospital for treatment. The male is listed in stable condition.

-Submitted by NCPD