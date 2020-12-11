Woodland Holiday Walk:

Discover holiday traditions from around the globe at the new Woodland Holiday Walk. Start at the Phil Dejana Learning Center’s Outdoor Classroom for a charming display of woodland animals celebrating the December holidays. Our adorable plush animals have changed their costumes from Halloween to Holidays. Then take Trail 1 for a beautiful 1/4-mile walk through the woods, and follow signs that share holidays celebrated across five continents. A joyful outdoor family experience – bundle up.

WHERE: The Sands Point Preserve, 127 Middle Neck Road, Sands Point, NY 11050

Website: http://sandspointpreserveconservancy.org Phone: 516 571 7901