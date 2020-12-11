Woodland Holiday Walk

Port News Staff
(Photos courtesy of Beth Horn, Sands Point Preserve)

Woodland Holiday Walk:
Discover holiday traditions from around the globe at the new Woodland Holiday Walk. Start at the Phil Dejana Learning Center’s Outdoor Classroom for a charming display of woodland animals celebrating the December holidays. Our adorable plush animals have changed their costumes from Halloween to Holidays. Then take Trail 1 for a beautiful 1/4-mile walk through the woods, and follow signs that share holidays celebrated across five continents. A joyful outdoor family experience – bundle up.

WHERE: The Sands Point Preserve, 127 Middle Neck Road, Sands Point, NY 11050
Website: http://sandspointpreserveconservancy.org Phone: 516 571 7901

  • WHEN:
    Saturday, December 12: 11 am to 4 pm
    Sunday, December 13: 11 am to 4 pm
    Saturday, December: 19: 11 am to 4 pm
    Sunday, December 20: 11 am to 4 pm
  • Please note:
  • Free with admission to the Preserve.
    Social distancing and face masks are required.
    The Woodland Holiday Walk will be canceled in rainy weather, so please check here for updates.
Port News Staff
Port Washington News has served the areas of Port Washington, Sands Point, Baxter Estates, Flower Hill, Port Washington North, Beacon Hill and Manorhaven since 1903, serving as a trusted source for local news and community events.

