Woodland Holiday Walk:
Discover holiday traditions from around the globe at the new Woodland Holiday Walk. Start at the Phil Dejana Learning Center’s Outdoor Classroom for a charming display of woodland animals celebrating the December holidays. Our adorable plush animals have changed their costumes from Halloween to Holidays. Then take Trail 1 for a beautiful 1/4-mile walk through the woods, and follow signs that share holidays celebrated across five continents. A joyful outdoor family experience – bundle up.
WHERE: The Sands Point Preserve, 127 Middle Neck Road, Sands Point, NY 11050
Website: http://sandspointpreserveconservancy.org Phone: 516 571 7901
- WHEN:
Saturday, December 12: 11 am to 4 pm
Sunday, December 13: 11 am to 4 pm
Saturday, December: 19: 11 am to 4 pm
Sunday, December 20: 11 am to 4 pm
- Please note:
- Free with admission to the Preserve.
Social distancing and face masks are required.
The Woodland Holiday Walk will be canceled in rainy weather, so please check here for updates.