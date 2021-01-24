Winter Blood Donation Drive

North Hempstead Town Supervisor Judi Bosworth, the town board and CSEA Unit #7555 have announced an upcoming blood donation drive to be held at Clinton G. Martin Park on Wednesday, Jan. 27 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“January is National Blood Donor Month and our area is still reeling from the dangerously low blood shortages in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Bosworth said. “The town encourages residents to take part in our upcoming blood donation drive and to help their fellow neighbors.”

In compliance with social distancing guidelines, those donating blood will have their temperatures checked and must wear a face mask or covering. Additionally, individuals must be 14 days symptom free if recovered from COVID-19, may not donate if they have any symptoms of COVID-19 and may not donate if they are on self-quarantine restrictions.

For those who cannot make the blood drive at Clinton G. Martin Park, the New York Blood Center also has a convenient donor center located in Lake Success. You can schedule an appointment at that location or at any other donor center by visiting the New York Blood Center’s website at nybc.org.

To help ensure the safety of Town residents, the New York Blood Center is asking residents to make appointments ahead of time. You can schedule an appointment by visiting: donate.nybc.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/287178. For more information about the upcoming blood donation drive, the town encourages residents to call 516-869-6311 or 311.

—Submitted by the Town of North Hempstead