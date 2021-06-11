Who’s On The Ballot For Local June Elections

Elections are coming up in the villages of Sands Point and Manorhaven on June 15. Here’s a quick look at who’s names will be on the ballot this year.

Manorhaven’s three open seats are contested this year. Incumbent trustees Rita DiLucia and John Popeleski are running against Vincent Costa, whom ran for Mayor Jim Avena’s seat in 2020 and John DeLeo Jr.

Village Justice Peter Gallanter resigned earlier this year and James Roman was appointed village Justice. Roman will be challenged by Christian Alfaya.

In the village of Sands Point, Mayor Edward Adler will not be seeking reelection after serving 30 years on the village board. Trustee and Deputy Mayor Peter Forman is the nominee for mayor and is running uncontested.

Two trustees are also running unopposed. Jeffery Moslow is seeking reelection, challenging him is resident Elena Karabatos. Katharine Ullman is not seeking reelection.

Elections in the Village of Manorhaven and the Village of Sands Point will take place on June 15 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.