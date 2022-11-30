Welcome Christmas To Port Washington

This year we are celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the Annual Port Washington Christmas Celebration and Tree Lighting on Sunday, Dec. 4, in Blumenfeld Park on Main Street in Port Washington!

The Christmas Pageant begins at 4:30 p.m. with the Live Nativity and a reading of the Christmas Story. Immediately following the pageant is the lighting of our beautiful Christmas tree. The night’s festivities conclude with the arrival of Santa.

Music to accompany the Live Nativity and Christmas Pageant will be provided by the Liquid Bread Brass Band followed by The Red Stocking Singers and a fun and entertaining Christmas Sing-a-long.

Hot drinks and cookies will be available as well as crafts for the kids. New to the event we will have the opportunity to sponsor an angel.

The Honorees this year are Pia Haselbach and George Martin, long-time Port residents who helped to create this magical event, and are still active members of the committee today. We will also be honoring Sr. Kathy Sommerville of Our Lady of Fatima Church in Manorhaven for all she does for the community and her selfless work at the Parish Outreach and Food Pantry here in Port Washington. They will have the honor of lighting this year’s Christmas Tree.

Join this amazing event. It is a wonderful and delightful experience for all. And for our 25th Anniversary celebration-who knows what surprises there might be!

Wear warm clothing! (Something red, if you have it!) Check out our Facebook page for more information.

The Port Washington Christmas Celebration Committee is made up of Port Washington resident volunteers and business owners. The committee is thankful to our local businesses and the individuals in the community who generously help to support this event every year. All donations are welcome, please go to our Facebook page: Port Washington Christmas Tree Lighting where you can donate to our GO-FUND-ME page and help us continue to host this beautiful annual event in our town.

—Submitted by the Port Washington Christmas Celebration Committee