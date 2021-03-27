Students and staff officially occupy new space at Weber Middle School

The Port Washington Union Free School District (PWUFSD) opened its brand-new wing at Carrie Palmer Weber Middle School. The completed construction coincides with the Capital Project Bond Referendum that was approved by Port Washington residents in 2015.

“We are so excited and grateful to be able to provide this beautiful space for our students to help nurture their love of music and give them a new fitness room to enable them to improve their physical well-being,” Beth Javeline, Principal of Carrie Palmer Weber Middle School, said.

Weber’s new wing is now occupied by students of all grades as well as Weber’s music and physical education teachers. The 14,461 square foot space provides additional areas for educators to conduct band and orchestra rehearsals, and host music and gym classes.

“After seven years of planning, we are thrilled to have rehearsal spaces for our nearly 1,000 music ensemble members at Weber Middle School,” Kevin Scully, Director of Creative Arts, said. “Our students should be thrilled to have larger modern rooms for their day-to-day music making in school.”

—Submitted by the Port Washington School District