Water Emergency: Sands Point

The Nassau County Police Department assisted a 21 foot vessel in Half Moon Bay off of Sands Point on Saturday, July 25, at 8:40 pm.

According to Marine Bureau Officers, while on routine patrol, Marine 8 observed a vessel operating and taking on waves over its bow. The vessel was partially submerged and had took on a large amount of water. The officers immediately directed the passengers to put on their USCG approved flotation devices and removed all ten (10) passengers. Officers pumped the water out to an operable state and followed the operator to Minneford Marina on City Island. Marine 8 provided an escort to ensure the boat’s safe return. The nine (9) remaining passengers were dropped off safely at the same marina. No injuries were reported.

Four summonses were issued for equipment violations.

-Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department