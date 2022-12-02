Water Conservation

My name is Sam Adler, I am a seventh-grade student at Weber Middle School. I became very focused on protecting our drinking water when I read the book A Long Walk To Water and learned that in Africa women children have to walk miles each day for their drinking water. It made me focus on the threats of overuse and contamination right here in our home town.

I have completed several projects with Commissioner Germain including the Every Drop Counts exhibit at Bay Walk Park, the Port Washington Water District Do It For Port Student Certificate program, and a Town-wide panel discussion on drinking water.

Commissioner Germain uses a science based approach to educate and act as a community to preserve our precious resource. On Dec. 13 please vote Mindy Germain Water Commissioner. Polls open 12 p.m.- 9 p.m. at Polish Hall, 5 Pulaski Pl. Do it for my generation!

-Sam Adler, Weber Middle School Student