Water Conservation Is Crucial Amid Heat Wave

Critical water conservation ordinances in effect

With brutally hot temperatures, it is vital that residents of the Port Washington Water District (PWWD) abide by strict water conservation rules while the district operates at reduced capacity due to treatment being built for emerging contaminants.

“The need for water conservation this summer is as serious as it has ever been,” said PWWD Commissioner Mindy Germain. “The PWWD proactively launched a Do It For Port education and action campaign to give residents the knowledge and tools they need for us to get through heat waves like the one we are experiencing. Now is the time to put those practices to work. We implore our residents to Do It For Port and save water during these dog days of summer.”

The PWWD reminds residents of critical water conservation ordinances:

• Residents who live at odd-numbered addresses only water their lawns on odd-numbered days of the month, while residents who live at even-numbered addresses can only water on even-numbered days.

• All watering is prohibited from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., as these are peak evaporation times.

• Residents with automatic sprinklers can only water at specific times of day based on where they live according to the district’s zone map. To learn when you can water your lawn according to your address, visit www.pwwd.org/conservation.

Leading up to the summer, when water usage nearly triples, the PWWD launched a Do It For Port water conservation campaign with irrigation contractor training and educational events into the community. Included in these events were webinars on everything the district does to provide residents with top-quality water and what residents can do to conserve water during the warmest times of the year. The district has also provided programming for students, helping foster a passion and awareness for water conservation within the area’s youth. Most recently, the PWWD teamed up with ReWild Long Island for the two organizations’ first annual Sustainable Garden Tour, during which experts guided residents throughout the community and educated them on how native plants can help save water while still providing beautiful landscapes.

The PWWD also encourages residents to install smart sprinkler systems that can read local weather forecasts and sense the amount of rain on the ground to ensure that lawns receive the exact amount of water needed to remain healthy without overwatering. In fact, they are so effective that the PWWD has mandated that all District residents make the switch from standard to smart irrigation controllers by 2025. The district is offering $150 rebates to residents who make the switch early. To apply for a rebate, visit www.pwwd.org/conservation/landscape-irrigation-smart-controller-rebate-program-application

For more information and tips on how to conserve water this summer, please visit www.pwwd.org/conservation.

—Submitted by the Port Washington Water District