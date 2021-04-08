Vote Keller For Library Trustee

I am writing to urge your readers to support Bill Keller for a second term as a Trustee of the Port Washington Public Library (PWPL). I can think of no one better suited for the position.

I have known Bill both as a community member and as a colleague. Bill and I worked together at Queens College (QC) of the City University of New York (CUNY) where Bill served as the Vice President for Finance & Administration for more than seven years until his retirement this past December. I had the pleasure of working with him for nearly five years. Based on his work at QC, I am certain that Bill has the expertise and experience needed to help oversee the finances and management of Port Washington’s wonderful Library. He thinks strategically, able to see the big picture, while also possessing command of important details.

As the Chief Financial Officer of Queens College, Bill was responsible for its annual budget that totals more than $120 million. He oversaw facility operations, managing more than 40 buildings and a construction and renovation budget of more than $9 million a year and was responsible for QC’s technology and human resources departments. Key to his financial and administrative work is Bill’s close attention to the needs of QC’s students, faculty and staff—he’s a numbers guy who understands people, and a people guy who understands numbers.

Bill was a crucial partner with other campus leaders in helping the College deal with major crises such Superstorm Sandy and the Coronavirus Pandemic. Bill’s ability to grasp complex problems and to see things from multiple perspectives to offer promising solutions —not to mention his sincere love for the Port Washington Community, which he has been a part of since his school days—make him a valuable asset to the Library board.

I believe Bill is uniquely qualified to help ensure that our Library continues to excel. My support for his re-election is based on Bill’s financial prowess; experience in facilities and technology management; and his firm belief in outstanding community service. I know that he is the right person to continue to serve Port Washington as a Trustee of our Public Library.

Please vote for Bill Keller on Tuesday, April 13. Voting is at the Library building from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

—Cheryl Littman