Vote For Nancy Comer On April 13

I am writing in support of my friend and neighbor Nancy Comer who is running for re-election for Trustee of the Port Washington Public Library. Throughout the 25 years of our residency, Nancy has shared her past experiences with me as we have bonded over our love of books and the special town that we live in. I can personally attest to how indebted the Village of Baxter Estates is to Nancy as the co-founder and current president of our local Baxter’s Pond Foundation.

Our community is equally as lucky to have had Comer serve for the past 10 years on the board of the PWPL which has consistently been rated as one of the top libraries in the country. During her tenure the PWPL has had balanced budgets and little or no tax increases with no upcoming budget or tax levy increases proposed. Personally, she has helped raise more than $40,000 in grant funding for library programs.

Comer’s current term has seen a number of major renovations including the opening of the expanded Children’s Room; a new Adult Learning Center; lavatory renovations and the design and initial construction of a Maker Space. Of special note is the Library’s award-winning “Books for Dessert” program for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities which was founded by Comer.

During the pandemic the Library quickly pivoted to virtual programming and substantially increased the availability of audio, e-books and digital databases. No doubt, Comer’s extensive experience with marketing, design and electronic media led to this outcome. She has worked as a writer, editor and publishing consultant for a number of national women’s magazines and newspapers, from Mirabella to The New York Times and has served on the boards of many other nonprofits, including the NYC affiliate of the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation and Community Mainstreaming.

There is no better candidate than incumbent Nancy Comer. Cast your ballot for Trustee at the Port Washington Public Library and budget vote on Tuesday, April 13 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

—Debbie Shlafmitz