Vincent Smith Students Collect More Than 2000 Books For Charity

Students at the Vincent Smith School in Port Washington collected more 2,000 children’s books to donate to Hindi’s Libraries.

The Vincent Smith School has been one of Long Island’s premier independent day schools since 1924. The school specializes in students in grades first through twelfth with learning difficulties like dyslexia or those seeking small classes and support for school reluctance or ADHD. Along with the standard, NY State accredited curriculum, the school also offers a vocational and life-skills program for non-college-bound students, supported by an extension program at the school store at 189 Main St. in Port Washington.

Hindi’s Libraries reached out to the Vincent Smith School to participate in its charity efforts. Hindi’s Libraries collect and donate new and gently used children’s books to families in need across the globe at no cost to recipients. Organizations and low-income students that have benefitted from these book donations span all 50 states, India, Africa, Haiti, Puerto Rico and everywhere.

Hindi’s Libraries was established in 2018 after the passing of Long Island resident, Dr. Hindi Krinsky. To continue Hindi’s legacy, family and friends chose to build three free-standing libraries in her children’s school. The community donated gently used books; within two weeks, about 500 books were received to fill the libraries. Since then, Hindi’s Libraries have partnered with hundreds of organizations worldwide to provide books to underprivileged children. Visit hindislibraries.org to learn more.

The Vincent Smith book drive ran throughout January. In that short month, the students at the school collected more than 2,000 books to donate. The drive was organized by Vincent Smith’s Community Service class, led by Social Studies teacher Melissa Angerhauser.

“They created a flyer that was sent out to the entire school community and reached out to all their families, teachers, and relatives to donate to this special cause,” said Lynda Bekore, Director of Communications at the Vincent Smith School.

The students collected and donated picture books, leveled reader books, chapter books, children’s novels, young adult novels and high school literary works.

Through the school’s Community Service class, the students at Vincent Smith have worked together to contribute to local organizations. The community service opportunities for the Vincent Smith School students allow students to bond while making a difference in their community.

“Past collections that the club successfully held were a food drive in collaboration with the Village of Flower Hill and Long Island JCC, the North Shore headquarters for Long Island food pantries and a Memorial Day Adopt-a-Batallion program, where they collected much-needed toiletries and personal supplies for soldiers overseas,” said Bekore.

To learn more about the Vincent Smith School, visit vincentsmithschool.org or contact 516-365-4900 or admin@vincentsmithschool.org.