Vincent Smith General Store Receives Grants From Port Washington B.I.D.

The Port Washington Business Improvement District (B.I.D) welcomes Vincent Smith General Store with grants for new commercial tenant and new sign grant. Vincent Smith School is an independent, grade 1-12 school specializing in students with learning disabilities or other language-based learning challenges. It’s located at 322 Port Washington Blvd. and has been a mainstay of Port Washington since its founding in 1924.

The General Store is an extension of the school’s vocational program, known as VEEP (Vocational Explorations in Education Program). High school students who might not be college-bound learn on-the-job skills like customer service, product management, and other retail job skills, in addition to their regular high school curriculum. The store is designed as a small boutique and sells unique home decor items, original art, jewelry, toys, and general merchandise.

Student and sales associate-in-training, Danny M., explains, ““It’s a really awesome store. It’s important for us to learn how to talk to customers and I like learning how to make sales in a real store. It’s fun to work there.”

The Vincent Smith General Store is located at 189 Main St. and is open Wednesday-Saturday, 11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. For more information about the school or the store, call Lynda Bekore at 516-365-4900.

Holly Byrne, Executive Director of Port Washington B.I.D. says, “It is an honor to support a business like the Vincent Smith General Store and welcome their staff-in-training to the District.”

About the Port Washington Business Improvement District:

The Greater Port Washington B.I.D. is committed to improving the economic and business health of the Port Washington commercial area through marketing, promotions, physical improvements and enhanced municipal services for all those who live, work and visit our community.

Eligible businesses, both new and established within the defined business district, can apply for grants for funding to assist with costs of improvements to the facade of the place of business and/or signage. Guidelines and applications, along with additional resources for business owners, can be found on the Port Washington B.I.D. website under the Business Resource heading. Inquiries can also be directed to the Port Washington B.I.D. Office at 516-883-8890.

—Submitted by the Port Washington B.I.D.