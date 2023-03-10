Village Of Manorhaven Celebrates Installation Of New Village Justice William Bodkin

Manorhaven Mayor John S. Popeleski and the Board of Trustees voted unanimously to appoint village resident William Bodkin as the new Village Justice following the resignation of Justice Christian S. Alfaya.

After the vote, Manorhaven officials were joined by Nassau County Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton (D–Glen Cove), New York State Assemblywoman Gina Sillitti (D-Manorhaven), former New York State Senator Anna Kaplan, Port Washington North Mayor Bob Weitzner and former North Hempstead Town Clerk Wayne Wink. They witnessed the swearing-in, which was administered by the Hon. Vito M. DeStefano, the Administrative Judge supervising the Nassau County court system, as Judge Bodkin’s family, children, loved ones and friends from the community looked on.

Judge Bodkin, who currently serves as the Chief Court Attorney for the Nassau County Supreme Court, brings extensive experience to the role of Village Justice, having served in his career as a Principal Law Clerk to the Hon. Norman St. George and Hon. Steven M. Jaeger of the Nassau County Supreme Court and Principal Appellate Court Attorney for the New York State Supreme Court’s Appellate Division’s First Department. Judge Bodkin also currently serves as a Judicial Hearing Officer for the Office of Court Administration, where he presides over employee disciplinary hearings.

In addition to his professional responsibilities, Judge Bodkin is a proud member of the Nassau County Bar Association, where he serves as a volunteer Moot Court Judge for the Nassau Academy of Law. Judge Bodkin has been a CLE lecturer for the Nassau County Court’s Committee on Equal Justice and is also a member of the Theodore Roosevelt Inn of Court, an organization that promotes education for judges and attorneys of all levels of experience.

“The Trustees and I are thrilled to have an attorney of Judge Bodkin’s qualifications and experience serving as Village Justice,” said Mayor Popeleski. “We strongly believe that Judge Bodkin has the temperament and knowledge to be a great Justice for Manorhaven.”

“The residents of Manorhaven are truly fortunate to have such an experienced, thoughtful legal professional and committed public servant as their new Village Justice,” Legislator DeRiggi-Whitton said. “It was a pleasure to witness the swearing-in of my friend William Bodkin and wish him all the best as he faithfully fulfils his duties in this important new role.”

—Submitted by the

Nassau County Legislature Office