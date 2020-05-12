Village Of Flower Hill Board Of Trustees Appoints Herrington Mayor

At the May 4 Board of Trustees meeting, the Board appointed Deputy Mayor Brian Herrington to serve out the remaining term left vacant by the death of Mayor Robert McNamara last month, by a vote of five ayes and one abstention. Herrington served as McNamara’s Deputy Mayor for his entire time in office.

“I was deeply honored that the Board voted to appoint me Mayor, filling the vacancy created by the untimely death of our beloved Mayor Bob McNamara. Bob was an exceptional and respected man who was dedicated to our Village up until the very end. I am going to honor Bob’s memory by continuing his work of making our Village the best in New York State. Right now we are focused on protecting our residents, preparing to restart the economy, and maintaining fiscal stability” said Herrington.

Herrington’s first action was to appoint 20 year Roslyn resident and eight year Trustee Randall Rosenbaum as his Deputy Mayor. He is a member of the Finance Committee, helping to craft the Village budget. He is the Village’s Emergency Management Officer and the liaison to the Roslyn Fire Department. He also served as a volunteer member of the Zoning Board before he was elected to the Board.

“Randall has served the Village in many capacities through the years and brings a wealth of knowledge. As a member of the Board he has served on the Finance Committee and also been intimately involved in emergency management. I have no doubt that Randall will be a great partner in helping us manage through this crisis and onto recovery” said Herrington.

“I am honored to continue to serve the Village in this capacity. It is unfortunate we are in this situation but we are dedicated to managing our Village in the most effective way we can. I look forward to assisting Mayor Herrington in leading our Village” said Trustee Randall Rosenbaum.

McNamara was stepping down from the position of Mayor but was running for Trustee when the March Village Election was postponed by the COVID-19 outbreak. Herrington will serve as Mayor until the rescheduled Village Election on Sept. 15, authorized by Executive Order last Friday.