Village Of Flower Hill Announces Flower Hill Volunteer Corps

With the implementation of quarantine measures in response to the COVID-19 Pandemic, many in our community are in need of assistance getting food and other essential supplies. This Village program will use community volunteers to assist neighbors in need get the essential supplies and support they require. The program will establish a volunteer who will serve as a regular point of contact for those in need of assistance and ensure the client is okay and follow up is complete.

“This crisis is providing uniquely supply challenges for the most healthy and technology savvy, now consider if you are not as mobile, tech savvy, have underlying health issues or are part of some other at-risk population. At times like these we really need to come together for our community and we wanted to do this in a formal way that ensures those in need get the assistance they need without putting anyone at risk” said Deputy Mayor Herrington.

The program already has enlisted volunteers and is following up with potential clients. The team has put together a resource list of non-profits and other entities that can help those in need. Currently, the Village is working to identify more volunteers through the Manhasset, Port Washington, and Roslyn sections of the Village.

Right now the Village is asking residents who need assistance and those willing to volunteer to contact Village Hall at 516-627-5000 or email volunteer@villageflowerhill.org In addition, the Village is asking residents who may know someone who may need assistance to also contact village hall so the program can reach out to those potential clients.

The program will be looking to place a resident volunteer in charge of every block in the Village who will help lead and coordinate outreach and follow up to those in need. The Village is also implementing the program in a way that will prevent in person interaction ensuring volunteers and clients will not be at risk. Volunteers will be able to communicate by phone or email to identify needs or just to provide human interaction. Volunteers will help coordinate support from existing non-profit programs or facilitating direct assistance through the Village.

“This community really came together after Superstorm Sandy to help each other out and we have already seen examples of that happening now throughout our Village. We wanted to build a program that could formalize these efforts and ensure those in need and those trying to support them were getting the resources they needed” said Trustee Gary Lewandowski.

About the Village of Flower Hill: The Village of Flower Hill is located on the North Shore of Nassau County in the Town of North Hempstead and has a population of approximately 5,000. The Village is composed of the communities of Manhasset, Port Washington, and Roslyn. Established in 1931 the Village provides its residents with essential services including public works, parks and recreation, and waste management.