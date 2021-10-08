Village Dedicates Community Meeting Space In Memory Of Former Mayor

The Village of Flower Hill recently opened a new community space with the help of elected officials, residents and the Family of former Mayor Bob McNamara. The Village Board authorized construction of the new community meeting space earlier in this year to provide additional space adjacent to Village Hall for use by the community.

The space was dedicated to the late Mayor Bob McNamara as a remembrance for his years of service to the community. The onset of the pandemic increased demand for useable outdoor spaces for recreation, socialization and for business meetings. According to the Google COVID-19 Community Mobility Trends, the use of parks and outdoor spaces in the U.S. increased by 35 percent.

“This spot will not only serve as a place to meet friends, neighbors, or a dog, but also a place to get work done in the Village. It will serve to promote the communication and understanding toward one another that Bob McNamara carried out in his public service,” Mayor Brian Herrington said.

Through the hard work of State Senator Anna Kaplan, the Village was able to obtain grant funding for the construction of this garden. The Port Washington and Roslyn Atlantic Hook and Ladder companies erected the flag ladder bridge in memory of former Mayor Robert McNamara who passed away in April 2020 while still serving in his office. A plaque is installed in the garden in his memory as well.

—Submitted by the Village of Flower Hill