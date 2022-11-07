The Third Annual Veteran’s Day Car Parade will take place on Friday, November 11, 2022 starting at Campus Drive at 9:45 am. The parade will travel North on Port Washington Blvd, onto Main Street and ending at The Sousa Band Shell, where the members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1819, and the American Legion Post 509 will hold their Veteran’s Day Ceremony at 11:00am, observing at that time annually, the unofficial end of WWI.

“All Veterans are welcome to participate in the car parade and the service,” according to Vice-Commander Fred Falconer. “Whether a member of our local organizations or not. Today is your day to be commended on your service and sacrifice to not only our town, but our Country.”

The Veterans Vehicle Parade will assemble at 9:15 on Campus Drive, and will be joined by local Fire, EMS and Police Departments and their vehicles.

Come watch the parade along the parade route to cheer on these men and women who fought and served for our freedom!

Members of the community are also most welcome to attend the service, held at the Bandshell, following the parade, commemorating those that served in our Armed Forces.

—Submitted by the American Legion