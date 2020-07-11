Upcoming Virtual Events At The Port Library

Tuesday, July 14 at 2 p.m.

Tuesday at Two with Marc Courtade – The Works of Stephen Sondheim: Part Two

This is a virtual program available through the Zoom application. Meeting ID: 839 9865 8072 Password: 742049 or call: 1-646-558-8656

Join theater and opera expert Marc Courtade as he explores the works of Stephen Sondheim, showcasing his more mature works: Company, Follies, Sweeney Todd, Pacific Overtures, Into the Woods, Assassins, and Road Show. Fortunately, documentation of his works demonstrates the relationship Sondheim creates between lyrics, music, and drama. This talk is a tribute to one of the most prolific creators of Musical Theater, in honor of his 90th birthday.

Thursday, July 16 at 3 p.m.

Third Thursday at Three with Alice Schwarz – Making the Met: 1870 – 2020

This is a virtual program available through the Zoom application. Meeting ID: 861 1931 1075 Password: 233059 or call: 1-646-558-8656

Celebrate the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s 150th birthday with PWPL. Join museum educator, Alice W. Schwarz, as she discusses the history of this iconic institution – from simple idea to one of the most beloved collections in the world. Sponsored by FOL.

Friday, July 17 at 12 p.m.

Virtual Sandwiched In with Bob Waldman – Remembering Jerry Lewis

This is a virtual program available through the Zoom application. Meeting ID: 881 9477 5878 Password: 919254 or call: 1-646-558-8656

Television writer and historian Bob Waldman pays tribute to the late comedian with rarely seen footage displaying Lewis at his most hilarious. Focusing on the medium that showed him off at his manic best – live television – his appearances on The Texaco Star Theatre and The Colgate Comedy Hour, to his legendary surprise reunion with Dean on the 1976 MDA Telethon with be highlighted.

Friday, July 24 at 12:00 p.m.

Virtual Sandwiched In with William Thierfelder – Our Human Origins: Pt. 1 – Sex in the Stone Age – Our Hybrid DNA

This is a virtual program available through the Zoom application. Meeting ID: 829 6660 7695 Password: 147903 or call: 1-646-558-8656

In 2012, geneticists made a remarkable discovery. Not only do some modern humans possess Neanderthal DNA, many also bear the DNA of at least one other species, the Denisovans. What did these fellow humans look like? How do they fit into what we thought we knew about our species? This program explores the long and winding road that leads to our species of human —and explains why every one of us has a remnant of DNA from some of these other species. This discussion will be led by William Thierfelder, who is a writer, educator, photographer, and museum docent.

Friday, July 31 at 12 p.m.

Virtual Sandwiched In with William Thierfelder – Our Human Origins: Pt. 2 – Oh The Places We’ve Been

This is a virtual program available through the Zoom application. Meeting ID: 831 1707 4761 Password: 942863 or call: 1-646-558-8656

When Homo Sapiens made our first appearance on the African plains around 300,000 years ago, we were content to stay put. But around 100,000 years ago, things began to change – the climate in Africa began to shift, food supplies became scarce, and our numbers dwindled. So, we began to trek out of our homelands to the Middle East, Europe, Asia, and eventually the Americas. During that odyssey across the planet, we encountered Neanderthals, prehistoric beasts, glaciers, mountain ranges, deserts, and novel sources of food. Each new home left its mark on our DNA and we can trace our journey to determine why we are the last hominin standing. We wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for those brave, small bands of humans that dared to step into the unknown. This lecture will be led by William Thierfelder who is a writer, educator, photographer, and museum docent.

Ongoing Events:



Winifred Boyd’s Qigong Exercise Instruction

Wednesdays at 4 p.m.

Qigong is an ancient Chinese exercise and healing technique that incorporates meditation, controlled breathing and movement. Certified Qigong instructor Winifred Boyd Dipl., MS, LAc, RM, offers a series of Qigong exercises to promote physical, mental, and spiritual wellness. This will be an on-going series, so be sure to check our Facebook page, our YouTube playlist or our website for a link to the video.

Tony T’s Tune Talk

Thursdays at 4 p.m.

Media & Reference Librarian Tony Traguardo hosts a series of music-related videos, including reviews and recommendations, that will span musical genres and eras. Put on a pair of headphones or crank up that stereo system to enjoy! This will be an on-going series so be sure to check our Facebook page, our YouTube playlist, or our website for the link to the video.

SoundSwap Virtual Round Table

Thursdays at 7:30 p.m.

Join Tony Traguardo for a lively, weekly round table discussion/lecture presentation that will cover a wide range of music-related topics, artists, and genres. Keep watch on the library’s Facebook and the website ‘Events’ page for links to the Spotify playlist that will serve as the basis for each week’s discussion.

Virtual SoundSwap – Live Musical Performances

Fridays at 7:30 p.m.

Each week, Tony Traguardo will host a live musical event that will feature local and national artists performing exclusive sets for our library audience. Keep watch on our Facebook and website ‘Events’ page for details.