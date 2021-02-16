Two Schreiber Musicians Accepted To All-Eastern Ensembles

Paul D. Schreiber High School’s Lily Dell and Ian Miller, two chorus students of John Spiezio, have been accepted to the National Association for Music Education (NAfME)’s 2021 All-Eastern Honor Ensembles. To achieve this recognition, Dell and Miller navigated a multi-level rigorous audition process which identified them out of 1150 All-State applicants as some of the finest high school musicians in the Eastern Region of the United States.

Lily and Ian will perform virtually among 719 of the most musically talented students, from Maryland to Maine. Lily, one of 120 students selected for the treble choir ensemble and Ian, one of 270 students selected for the mixed choir ensemble, will individually record their performances from home under the leadership of their esteemed conductor, respectively. Each students’ recording for their respective ensemble will be compiled together to produce a virtual concert performance, to be premiered on April 23. This tremendous accomplishment is the culmination of years of hard work and dedication to the students’ musical endeavors.

—Submitted by the Port Washington Union Free School District