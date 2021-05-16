Try Port First: The App To Discover Everything Port Washington

Which restaurant delivers? Try Port First! Need a Mother’s Day gift? Healthcare service? Governmental agency? Try Port First. Want to know who’s offering discounts on goods or services, or simply where to find parking? Try Port First! All these searches and much more can be found on the new and free Try Port First mobile phone app.

In the midst of the economic downturn, with an added weight of a global pandemic, the Port Washington Business Improvement District (BID) and the Port Washington Chamber of Commerce spent the year uniting to pro-actively develop a strategy to help Port Washington reemerge from these difficult times. The result? A forward thinking, technologically advanced digital community platform designed to encompass everything Port Washington—right in the palm of your hand.

“We seek to make it easy to connect those shopping for services, goods or information to our Port providers,” Bill Gordon, both a board member of the Chamber of Commerce and President of the Port Washington BID, said. “We see the Try Port First platform as one that will be refined and improved to help grow the Port business community.”

Upcoming events and notifications will be posted for the community as well as special offers and hot deals for local shopping and services. All Port Washington businesses, local government agencies, nonprofits and organizations are included.

“The new Try Port First app is a one-stop app for everything about Port Washington, whether events and fun things to do, shopping, dining or local government information,” Chamber of Commerce President Debbie Greco Cohen said. “We are so excited to be launching it and know it will become a favorite app among Port’s residents and visitors alike.”

Free to download, the Try Port First App is available for customers and business owners alike. To access the app, simply visit your app store and search “Try Port First” and explore Port Washington at your fingertips.

—Submitted by the Greater Port Washington Business Improvement District