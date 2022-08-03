Town to Partner with PedalShare For Pilot Bike Share Program

Town of North Hempstead Supervisor Jennifer DeSena, Councilmember Mariann Dalimonte, and the town board are proud to partner with PedalShare, Inc. for a pilot bike share program in the Port Washington area.

“The town welcomes this pilot bike share program in the Port Washington area, and we thank PedalShare for all their efforts to help make this dream a reality,” Supervisor DeSena said. “Bike share programs have proven to help improve our health and well-being and enhance our quality of life in the long-term, and I am excited for our residents to take advantage of this program and see all Port Washington has to offer in a whole new way!”

“We are so excited to be partnering with PedalShare to bring their bike share program to Port Washington,” said Councilmember Dalimonte. “This will help promote ecofriendly transportation and allow residents and visitors to discover all that Port Washington has to offer. I encourage you to grab a set of wheels, explore the outdoors and the Port Washington peninsula this summer.”

The agreement with PedalShare Inc. was brought forth by Council Member Dalimonte and was unanimously approved during the September 2021 board meeting.

PedalShare is a bike share program on Long Island with over 200 bikes and 50 stations across the Island. As part of the program here in North Hempstead, stations are located at Town Dock, Manorhaven Beach Park, and the Port Washington Long Island Rail Road Station. PedalShare maintains the bikes and the program will be offered at no cost to the Town.

Rides and bikes can be accessed using the PedalShare App which is available for smartphones. Rentals will cost $4 per hour, $35 per day, or $59 annually. For more information on PedalShare, please visit: www.ridepedalshare.com.

—Submitted by the Town of North Hempstead