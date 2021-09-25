Town To Host First Fall Family Festival Event

North Hempstead Supervisor Judi Bosworth and the Town Board announced that the town’s first Fall Family Festival will be coming to the beach. The family-friendly celebration will be held at North Hempstead Beach Park in Port Washington on Oct. 2 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“The town is proud to host this festival for residents to enjoy a beautiful autumn day on the beach,” Bosworth said. “This will be a unique and fun event for the entire family, with arts & crafts, delicious treats and music by the water.”

The inaugural Fall Family Festival will feature many free activities including fall-themed arts and crafts for children, pumpkin decorating, bouncy slides, a trackless train, petting zoo, demonstrations by Master Jeon’s U.S. Taekwondo School, along with princess and superhero character meet-and-greets. There will also be musical workshops by Bach 2 Rock and a performance from the Grammy award- winning and Emmy-nominated Tim Kubart Band. Attendees will be able to purchase fall food and refreshments at the event.

Admission and parking are free. The event will follow New York State and Center for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 guidelines. For more information, call 311 or 516-869-6311.

—Submitted by the Town of North Hempstead