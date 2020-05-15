Town Solicits Assistance From Local Scouts For Mask-Making Initiative

North Hempstead Town Supervisor Judi Bosworth and the Town Board recently sent a letter to the Girl Scouts of Nassau County and the Boy Scouts of Nassau County inviting them to take part in a mask-making initiative for local senior citizens. The collection drive for the masks begins on May 18 and will end on June 15.

“I have had the distinct pleasure of working with many local Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts during my time as Supervisor, and I know how important it is to them to give back to their communities,” Bosworth said. “This initiative is a wonderful way for our young citizens to put their incredible skills to work, while also bringing immediate aid to our senior citizens.”

Enclosed in North Hempstead’s letter request to both organizations was a step-by-step tutorial for a sewn cloth face covering. Once completed each mask will be placed in its own individual sealed bag, along with a personal note from the maker. Scouts who participate in this initiative will receive a special patch to commemorate their significant contribution to the North Hempstead community.

A designated drop off box will be located at North Hempstead Town Hall, where they can deliver their masks between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Boy or Girl Scouts who have any questions are encouraged to call North Hempstead Resident Advocate Lauren Summa for assistance. Summa can be reached at 516-304-1291.