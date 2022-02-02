Town Seeks Volunteers For Tree Advisory Committee

North Hempstead Supervisor Jennifer DeSena, Councilmember Veronica Lurvey and the Town Board announced that the town is seeking applications from interested residents who wish to be considered for an appointment to the town’s Tree Advisory Committee.

In 2021, the town amended its tree code to include a combination of town staff, a certified arborist, and seven members of the public who will provide input and advise the town board on tree-related matters.

“One of the things that makes the Town of North Hempstead a great place to live, work, and raise a family is the unparalleled suburban aesthetic exhibited by our tree-lined streets and lush parks,” DeSena said. “The town board worked hard to re-establish the Tree Advisory Committee late last year, and I look forward to searching to find suitable candidates amongst our knowledgeable residents who will help us on tree-related matters. Together, we can continue to work to leave our town a better place than we found it.”

“The town board was proud to enact tree legislation last year that will not only benefit our residents, but the communities they live in and our environment as well,” said Lurvey, town board liaison to the committee. “The committee will help us take the next steps as we embark on our journey to preserve trees for future generations and grow the town’s tree canopy.”

The newly revamped committee will include seven residents, one appointed by each member of the town board. The committee will meet at least quarterly to work on special projects and assist with creating a community-wide Tree Master Plan.

Additional responsibilities will include drafting of an annual report, ensuring North Hempstead remains a Tree City USA, recommending how funds in the Tree Preservation Fund are used—in consultation with the comptroller—and providing recommendations about trees in the town.

Individuals interested in applying for an appointment to the committee can apply by visiting: www.north

hempsteadny.gov/treepolicy or by calling 311 for more information.

Background: In an email to the Council of Greater Manhasset Civic Associations, Inc. (Greater Council), Councilwoman Lurvey made the following comments, which have been edited and modified:

“I’m sending a summary of some of the changes and improvements included in the town’s proposed Tree Codes and Tree Policy. They include many changes requested by the Greater Council tree committee, including increased penalties, increased and more visible removal notice, arborist reports available on the town’s website, a Tree Advisory Committee that includes residents and an arborist, enforceable replanting requirements (which now include a three-tiered schedule depending on tree size, with in-lieu payments when plantings cannot be made on site, with the payments going into a new Tree Preservation Fund), and 3-inch trees being replanted (measured at 41/2 feet).

“The input and feedback from the Greater Council tree committee has been an important part of the revision process, and I thank the participants for their time, insights and passion for the issues. Their insights have been important to begin this process, and throughout the process to identify items needing improvement. I must also stress that these proposals reflect a Tree Code and Tree Policy that is intended to work for the entire town, including all unincorporated areas.

“The Town Code is a living document, and it is my hope that we continue to improve it as necessary to preserve and grow the town’s tree resource in a way that works for the entire town. These proposals envision a Tree Advisory Committee which is meant to continue to engage on a variety of tree-related issues that are so important for the health, safety and general welfare of the town.”

—Submitted by the Town of North Hempstead