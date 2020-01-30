Town Reveals New Parking App For Port Residents

The Town of North Hempstead recently made it easier, quicker and more accommodating for residents to pay for parking in Port Washington. In early January, the town announced the addition of a new Passport Parking mobile application, where residents and visitors can use an app to pay for more than 1,000 on-street and off-street parking spaces in Port Washington, via their smartphone.

“Parking is always a cause for concern for residents in any municipality,” town supervisor Judi Bosworth said. “Here at the town, we take these concerns very seriously. I am excited that we are introducing technology to make our residents’ lives just a little bit easier.”

In addition to a quick and easy way to pay for your parking spot, the app will also be able to review your parking history and receipts, send alerts to your phone when your parking session is about to end, and allow you the option of extending your parking session directly from your smartphone, which will help to avoid getting ticketed when you’ve run out of time on the meter. Commuters who use the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) can also use the app to pay for parking at the Mineola Intermodal Center.

Signs have been placed throughout Port Washington reminding residents of the Passport Parking app, and giving them information regarding their parking zone, and how they can sign up. Each sign has a designated zone number, so the app can properly charge you based on the area in town you are located in.

“It is simple to use, and will save you the time and energy of having to rush back to the meter to check your time,” Councilmember Mariann Dalimonte said. “Remember that residents can still use quarters at our on-street meters as well as for parking in our municipal lots.”

The Passport Parking app’s goal is to “improve interactions among people and the organizations that serve them by delivering an integrated transportation platform,” their website states. Passport is transforming mobility management for cities, empowering them to create more livable and equitable communities. Their mobile platform enables clients to digitally coordinate all modes of transportation and implement real-time, data-centric management of their curbside and streetspace through the app’s enterprise software.

“Launching Passport’s mobile parking app brings a new wave of convenience and simplicity to North Hempstead,” Anthony Caddell, sales executive at Passport said. “Our goal is to provide the technology to streamline the parking experience and now, drivers can pay to park across the town without the need to carry change.”

Residents can download the Passport Parking app for free from the App store, Google Play or manage online at www.passportparking.com. For more information regarding the Passport Parking app, visit www.passportinc.com. Residents who have questions regarding the mobile app, can call 311.

—Additional information provided by the Town of North Hempstead