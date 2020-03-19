Town Response To Coronavirus

In our effort to ensure that every preventative measure is taken to protect the health and safety of our residents, we have prepared the attached document with some important tips.

As we continue making every effort to keep our residents informed, we encourage you to please share this information with your neighbors who may not have access to our electronic updates.

In addition, I have recorded a public service announcement that is now airing on North Hempstead TV and the town’s social media channels: www.youtu.be/lvS7WnpoAuc.

Out of an abundance of caution, and in the interest of prevention, the Town of North Hempstead cancelled all town-run senior programs and social events through and including Friday, March 20. Additionally, our Spring Fling events slated for March 20 and March 27 are being rescheduled. Many senior groups have also cancelled their meetings and classes.

We are emphasizing that anyone who is exhibiting flu-like symptoms should not be frequenting any town facilities. If you are unwell, please stay home.

Also as a reminder, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises the following to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases like the coronavirus:

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds, or use hand sanitizers when

water is not available.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

• If you don’t have a tissue, cough or sneeze into your upper sleeve or elbow, not

your hands.

• Avoid sharing personal household items such as glasses and eating utensils

• Clean all “high-touch” surfaces, including doorknobs, phones and tabletops.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

• Avoid large gatherings and maintain distance (approximately 6 feet) from others when

possible.

As a reminder, if you or anyone you know has additional questions or concerns, please visit cdc.gov or call the New York State Coronavirus Hotline at 1-888-364-3065 where callers can speak to an actual medical expert.

—Judi Bosworth