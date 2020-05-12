Town Resident Drop-Off To Reopen With Fees Temporarily Waived

North Hempstead Town Supervisor Judi Bosworth and the Town Board have announced that the Sunday Residential Drop-Off will reopen on Sunday, May 17. The facility will remain open every other Sunday through June. Accepted items will include recyclables, e-waste, yard waste, household DIY project waste, and rubbish (excluding curbside solid waste). No commercial waste will be accepted.

All residents will be asked to show a valid driver’s license to ensure they reside in the North Hempstead.

Dates that the Sunday Residential Drop-Off will be opened on a modified schedule are: May 17, May 31, June 14 and June 28.

In addition, the fees for waste disposal will be temporary waived. This will help limit the interactions between residents and staff from credit card transactions and is being done in an effort to protect residents and to protect the health and welfare of everyone in the Town.

Dates are subject to change. Please call 311 for more information or check the Town’s website at: northhempsteadny.gov/coronavirus.