Town Requests Extension For First Half General Tax Payments

The former North Hempstead Supervisor Judi Bosworth, Receiver of Taxes Charles Berman, and members of the Town Board have aggressively advocated on behalf of town residents by urging New York State Governor Kathy Hochul to extend the deadline for payment of the first half of the 2022 General Taxes. The request comes as the town pursues various options to provide financial relief to residents and businesses during these challenging times. Currently, the final day to pay without interest or penalty is Feb. 10, 2022. In a letter written to Governor Hochul, Supervisor Bosworth requested the deadline be pushed to March 10, 2022.

“We are asking the Governor to extend the deadline to March 10, 2022, as the latest date allowable for paying taxes without interest or penalty,” said Supervisor Bosworth. “We believe this extra time will be helpful to individuals who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Online tax payment information is shown on the reverse side of your bill. Online payments may be made by check (ACH) or credit card at: northhempsteadny.gov/tax-payments. A $2.00 processing fee for online check payments will apply. If paying with an online check through your bank, please schedule the payment at least ten days prior to the deadline and be sure to include your account number (located in the upper right-hand corner of the tax bill), bill number and/or your section, block and lot.

The online credit card payment processing fee will remain at 2.35 percent of the tax amount per transaction. New York General Municipal Law requires people paying their property taxes by credit card to also pay the fees associated with the payment transaction. The town receives no portion of the service fee–that fee is retained by the payment processing vendors. Accepted credit cards are American Express, Mastercard, Discover, or Visa.

When paying in person, you may pay your bill at 200 Plandome Rd., Manhasset, NY 11030, during normal business hours, Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. (The office is not open on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays). Please bring your entire bill with you when paying in person.