Town Reminds Residents Of Summer Safety Tips

Pool Safety Tips

• Parents should review pool safety precautions with the entire family whether using a pool at a Town facility or a private pool at home.

• The Town also requires that residents put up a fence to separate their house from the pool. The Town requires the installation of a fence at least 6 feet high around all sides of the pool, as well as the use of self-closing and self-latching gates that secure from the inside. Homeowners should inspect fences periodically to make sure they are not in disrepair.

Boating Safety Tips

• Ensure that you have the correct safety gear and equipment before you get out on the water, such as a first aid kit, life jackets, and distress signals.

• Check weather conditions before heading out on the water.

• Wear a life jacket every time you are out on the water. United States Coast Guard estimated that over 80% of fatal boating accident victims could have been saved with the use of a life jacket. Remember, life jackets must be readily accessible; not in packaging or buried below other gear.

• Make sure all life jackets are U.S. Coast Guard approved and in good condition. Replace worn out jackets so when needed, they will provide the buoyancy necessary to keep you afloat and alive.

• Size matters when it comes to life jacket selection and use. When boating with children, make sure they are wearing properly sized and fitted life jackets. Children must not be able to slide out of life jackets when they hit the water.

• Don’t operate a vessel while impaired by alcohol or drugs. Alcohol use is the leading contributing factor in fatal boating accidents.

• Pay attention to your surroundings and boat responsibly. Seventy-seven percent of deaths on boats occurred where the operator had no boating safety instruction.

—Submitted by the

Town of North Hempstead