Town Reminds Residents First-Half Of General Taxes Due Feb. 10

Town of North Hempstead Receiver of Taxes Charles Berman reminds residents that the last day to pay the 2022 General Taxes, first-half bill without a penalty, is Thursday, Feb. 10.

First-half of the 2022 General Tax payments must be postmarked by the U.S. Postal Service on or before Feb. 10 to avoid penalty.

Online tax payment information is shown on the reverse side of your bill. Online payments may be made by check (ACH) or credit card at www.northhempsteadny.gov/tax-payments. A $2 processing fee for online check payments will apply. If paying with an online check through your bank, please schedule the payment at least ten days prior to the deadline and be sure to include your account number (located in the upper right-hand corner of the tax bill), bill number and/or your section, block and lot numbers.

The online credit card payment processing fee will remain at 2.35 percent of the tax amount per transaction. New York General Municipal Law requires people paying their property taxes by credit card to also pay the fees associated with the payment transaction. The town receives no portion of the service fee, it is retained by the payment processing vendors. Accepted credit cards are American Express, Mastercard, Discover or Visa.

When paying in person, you may pay your bill at 200 Plandome Rd., Manhasset during normal business hours, Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. (The office is not open on Saturdays, Sundays and Holidays). The tax office will be open until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb.10.

Bring your entire bill with you when paying in person. For more information or if you have additional questions, call 311 or 516-869-6311.

—Submitted by the Town of North Hempstead