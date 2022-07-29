Town Releases Quails At Trail To Combat Ticks

Officials from the Town of North Hempstead, including Supervisor Jennifer DeSena and councilmembers Peter Zuckerman, Veronica Lurvey and Mariann Dalimonte, joined with Ranger Eric Powers from the Center for Environmental Education & Discovery (CEED) at the Hempstead Harbor Trail for the town’s sixth annual quail release, during which over a hundred Northern Bobwhite Quail were released into the forest to combat ticks.

The town has released Northern Bobwhite Quail for the past six years to help several of the town’s parks combat ticks without the use of pesticides. The quail release is part of the town’s broader environmental initiative to use natural methods to control invasive species and disease-carrying pests.

The North Hempstead quail program is led by Ranger Powers, who also works with dozens of schools across Long Island who set up quail education programs in their classrooms teaching students to raise the quail as part of their animal life cycle studies that teaches science, environmental studies and responsible stewardship.

For more information call the town’s 311 Call Center.

—Submitted by the Town of North Hempstead