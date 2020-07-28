Town Releases Drive-In Movie Schedule for August

North Hempstead Town Supervisor Judi Bosworth and the Town Board have announced the upcoming drive-in movie schedule for August. The slate of upcoming movies will feature: Trolls World Tour, Back to the Future, The Lion King (2019), Coco and Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker. All showings will be held at North Hempstead Beach Park in Port Washington.

Saturday, August 1, – Trolls World Tour

Saturday, August 8, – Back to the Future

Saturday, August 15, – The Lion King (2019)

Saturday, August 22, – Coco

Saturday, August 29, – Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker

Cars will be admitted beginning at 8 p.m. and the movies will start at 9 p.m. Registration will begin on July 27. While the events are free, the town is encouraging attendees to bring non-perishable/canned foods to each showing as part of North Hempstead’s donation drive. Residents must register their cars in advance by visiting NorthHempsteadNY.gov/drive-in or by calling 311. Registration is open to residents even if they have registered and attended a Town drive-in movie before.

There will be no food available for purchase at these events. However, residents are encouraged to bring their own snacks. Restroom facilities will be available.

For more information, call 516-869-6311.