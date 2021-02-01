Town Officials Honor Port Washington Student

Port News Staff
From Left: Councilmember Mariann Dalimonte, Amy Baxter and Town Clerk Wayne Wink with dessert creations made by Amy’s Sweet Stuff PW. (Photo courtesy of the Town of North Hempstead)

Town of North Hempstead councilmember Mariann Dalimonte and Town Clerk Wayne Wink honored Schreiber High School junior, Amy Baxter for her ingenuity of turning her passion for baking into an endeavor to help her local community. Town officials visited Baxter at her home on Jan. 20 to present her with a citation to thank her for giving back.
Sweet Stuff PW’s mission is to make lives in Port Washington a little sweeter. Proceeds from Baxter’s personalized baked goods are donated to local Port Washington charities including Our Lady of Fatima Food Pantry, the Parent Resource Center and more.
—Submitted by the Town of North Hempstead

