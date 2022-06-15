Town Officials Celebrate Grand Opening of Oh My Goodness

North Hempstead Town Supervisor Jennifer DeSena and Council Member Mariann Dalimonte recently attended a ribbon cutting ceremony for Oh My Goodness in Port Washington. The Town officials presented a certificate of recognition to celebrate the new business.

Oh My Goodness is a youth wellness center that aims to provide children with the knowledge and tools they need to live a wholesome and well-balanced life. They also have an additional location in Garden City.

—Submitted by the Town of North Hempstead