Town Officials Celebrate Grand Opening of Oh My Goodness

By
Port News Staff
-
0
106

North Hempstead Town Supervisor Jennifer DeSena and Council Member Mariann Dalimonte recently attended a ribbon cutting ceremony for Oh My Goodness in Port Washington. The Town officials presented a certificate of recognition to celebrate the new business.
Oh My Goodness is a youth wellness center that aims to provide children with the knowledge and tools they need to live a wholesome and well-balanced life. They also have an additional location in Garden City.
—Submitted by the Town of North Hempstead

