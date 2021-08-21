Town Hosts Fireworks Extravaganza On Labor Day Weekend

North Hempstead Supervisor Judi Bosworth and the Town Board are excited to host a Fireworks extravaganza at North Hempstead Beach Park on Labor Day Weekend, Saturday, September 4. The fireworks show was originally scheduled for May, but it was rescheduled due to inclement weather.

“We invite residents to join us for a beautiful day at the beach, followed by music, and a dazzling display of fireworks that will illuminate the sky,” Bosworth said. “This is sure to be a fun night out for the entire family.”

The gates to North Hempstead Beach Park will open at 3 p.m., and the event will kick off at 6 p.m. beginning with a live musical performance by Kamellot, featuring classic rock tunes, at 6:30 p.m. The fireworks display, produced by Santore, will begin promptly at 8:15 p.m.

Vehicles will be charged $10 (cash) parking fee. Walk-in and drop offs will not be permitted. The event is for North Hempstead residents only.

Food and refreshments will not be available for purchase. However, residents are encouraged to bring their own snacks. Attendees are also welcome to bring towels or beach chairs.

For more information, call 311 or 516-869-6311.

—Submitted by the Town of North Hempstead