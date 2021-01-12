Town Honors Port Washington Police Department

North Hempstead Town Supervisor Judi Bosworth, Councilmember Mariann Dalimonte and the town board recently welcomed the Port Washington Police Department (PWPD) to a virtual Point of Personal Privilege. The town honored the PWPD for receiving a Gold Award in AAA’s Northeast’s Community Traffic Awards Program for 2019. Representatives from the PWPD including Chief Robert DelMuro, Commissioner Tom Rice, Commissioner Angela Mullins and Commissioner Frank Scobbo were on hand to receive a proclamation from the town.

The police district was honored for its implementation of a motor carrier safety section and enforcement programs such as: Click It or Ticket, Stop DWI, Buckle Up New York and Operation Safe Stop.

—Submitted by the Town of North Hempstead