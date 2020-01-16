Town Gives Port Washington Beautification Grant Funding

The Town of North Hempstead recently announced the 2019 Downtown Beautification Grant award recipients, many of which were awarded to recipients for the beautification of Port Washington.

The grants were made possible by the town’s Business and Tourism Beautification Matching Grants Program. The town awarded four organizations almost $15,000 for streetscape enhancements, which will take place later this year.

“I am excited to continue this program, which demonstrates the wonderful collaboration between residents, local business and local government,” Bosworth said. “The recipients of this year’s grant funding will be putting this money to great use, which I’m sure will enhance their downtowns for years to come.”

The four organizations include the Manhasset Chamber of Commerce, Residents Forward of Port Washington, The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America and the Greater Port Washington Business Improvement District. Awarded annually since 2014, the beautification grants match organizational funding with physical enhancements to publicly-accessible spaces that may be enjoyed by all, the Town of North Hempstead stated. Improvements included in the beautification grants range from park or streetscape installations such street furniture, tree planters, trees and other landscaping, to trash receptacles, signage, safety lighting or wayfinding assistance.

The Alzhemiers Foundation of America (AFA) will be working with the town to introduce physical improvements to Sunset Park in Port Washington. Their goal is to make improvements that will be friendlier to people who are affected by dementia and persons with disabilities.

“We are working with the Port Washington Water Pollution Control District and the Town of North Hempstead to make dementia-friendly improvements at Sunset Park,” Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., president and CEO of the Alzhemiers Foundation of America, said. “Isolation is detrimental to both individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease and their caregivers. Having a place where local families affected by Alzheimer’s disease can go to get out of the house, relax and enjoy the outdoors is critically important.”

The Greater Port Washington Business Improvement District will be implementing “Welcome to Port Washington” Nautical Sailboat Banners on telephone poles along Port Washington Boulevard, Main Street, Shore Road and Manorhaven Boulevard throughout this year.

Residents Forward, a nonprofit located in Port Washington, will be placing larger-scale street planters along Main Street during the spring, summer and autumn seasons. The nonprofit received a $3,211 BTDC grant for the planter program. Their goal is to keep boosting the beauty and vibrancy of Port Washington by continually improving public spaces, making them more visually attractive, cleaner and more usable. The Town of North Hempstead BTDC money will co-sponsor 10 of these planters with the Peter and Jeri Dejana Foundation.

“The goal of the Residents Forward Planter Project is to promote a more walkable downtown by adding color, vibrancy and natural beauty to Main Street,” Mindy Germain, executive director of Residents Forward, said. The planters are large and majestic to add natural beauty where street trees are not suitable. The planters will go out right after Mother’s Day and stay out until Halloween. The program includes planting, maintaining, watering and storing planters.

—Additional information provided by the Town of North Hempstead