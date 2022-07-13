    Town Celebrates Plant A Row For The Hungry At Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

    From the left; Supervisor Jennifer DeSena, Councilmember Peter Zuckerman, Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton, Founder of Plant A Row Marvin Makofsky, Councilmember Mariann Dalimonte, and Commissioner of the North Hempstead’s Department of Parks and Recreation Kelly Gillen.

    North Hempstead Supervisor Jennifer DeSena and Council Members Mariann Dalimonte and Peter Zuckerman attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Plant A Row for the Hungry at the Port Washington Adult Activities Center on June 24.
    The 18 raised beds and supplies were contributed by The Home Depot and installed by their employees and Plant A Row volunteers. Scotts Miracle-Grow donated 47,000 pounds of organic soil. These new additions, which are located behind the Adult Activity Center, will provide the community with a communal way to grow food for those in need. The goal is to provide access to fresh produce directly to local neighbors.
    —Submitted by the Town of North Hempstead

