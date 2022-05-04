Town Board Meetings Now Airing On North Hempstead TV

Replays of most recent board meeting airing 7-days a week to increase transparency with residents

Fulfilling one of the pledges made at her recent State of the Town Address, North Hempstead Town Supervisor Jennifer DeSena proudly announces that residents are now able to view replays of the most recent Town Board Meeting on the town’s government access tv channel, North Hempstead TV. Now, for the first time in the town’s history, residents will be able to view their government in action as replays of the most recent Town Board Meeting will be broadcast seven days a week, at times convenient for residents to tune in and see how their government works.

“I am so proud that North Hempstead TV will be broadcasting replays of our most recent Town Board meeting, as I believe in leading an open, honest, and transparent government,” DeSena said. “Broadcasting replays of Town Board meetings will give residents greater access to see how their town is run and be more aware of the many challenges we are faced with as a town. This will be especially useful to our older residents who either may not have a computer and internet connection or may not be tech savvy enough to be able to tune into our Thursday night meetings on livestream.”

At the State of the Town address, DeSena outlined a number of transparency initiatives that she would be instituting to increase accountability to taxpayers, and lead town government in an open, honest, and transparent way. Replays of the most recent Town Board meeting will be broadcast seven days a week, airing at 7 p..m from Friday through Monday nights, and at 8 a.m. on Tuesday through Thursday mornings.

This is a stark improvement from previous administrations, as in the more than 15 years that North Hempstead has operated a tv studio, it has never broadcast its board meetings. North Hempstead TV can be found on channel 18 and 65 on Optimum (Channel 65 in the incorporated villages) and on channel 46 on Verizon.

—Submitted by the

Town of North Hempstead