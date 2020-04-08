Town Announces Telephone Reassurance Program For Seniors

Supervisor Judi Bosworth and the Town Board along with the Town’s Department of Services for the Aging recently announced the new “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” program. The program provides telephone reassurance by pairing up volunteers from the community with a Project Independence member.

Participants will receive a friendly phone call from a volunteer offering companionship and reassurance during these unprecedented times. Volunteers must be 21 years or older.

“We are proud to launch the ‘Neighbors Helping Neighbors’ program for residents in the North Hempstead community,” said Supervisor Judi Bosworth. “With the rise of coronavirus cases on Long Island, we ask residents to stay at home and practice social distancing. This program allows our Project Independence members to enjoy companionship from their neighbors during a time where many can feel isolated and disconnected.”

To become a participant or to sign up for the “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” program, please call 311 or 516-869-6311. The program is open to all North Hempstead residents 60 year and older. For the latest updates, visit: northhempsteadny.gov/coronavirus.