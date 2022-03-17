Town Announces 2022 S.T.O.P. Program Dates

North Hempstead Supervisor Jennifer DeSena and the Town Board are proud to announce the dates for the 2022 Stop Throwing Out Pollutants (S.T.O.P.) events. The first S.T.O.P event will be held on Saturday, March 19 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at North Hempstead Beach Park’s North Lot.

“Improperly disposing of dangerous chemical wastes could potentially contaminate our water supply, so programs like S.T.O.P. are essential to continue to ensure the town and our residents are responsible environmental stewards,” Supervisor DeSena said. “I’m proud that the town will once again offer this amazing program that offers our residents a safe, convenient and environmentally sound method of disposing their hazardous household waste.”

The S.T.O.P. program offers Town of North Hempstead residents the opportunity to dispose of dangerous and chemical wastes that are too dangerous to dispose of with routine curbside pickups. Residents can return items such as aerosols, household chemicals, pesticides, disinfectants, fertilizers, bulbs, thermostats, rechargeable and lithium batteries, TV’s and computers. Latex and water-based paints, once dried out (usually 24-36 hours after the lid is removed) can be placed in a trash bag and thrown out with your regular household garbage. Latex and water-based paints will not be accepted at the S.T.O.P. collection site. Oil-based paints, on the other hand, are considered hazardous, and will be accepted at any S.T.O.P. program.

Residents may also bring their sensitive documents to the S.T.O.P. event for proper shredding and destruction to prevent identity theft. Any documents brought will be shredded on site by a document shredding company. There is a limit of six “Bankers Box” sized boxes or bags of paper per car, per day. For every 2,000 pounds of paper the Town recycles equates to 17 trees saved.

Pharmaceuticals will not be accepted at S.T.O.P. events, however the Town will be collecting pharmaceuticals at several special events throughout the year. Please continue to check the Town’s website and social media pages for the latest information.

The S.T.O.P. events will also have a clothing donation area. Gently used and working clothes, stuffed animals, electronics, toys, sporting equipment, shoes, books, small area rugs, bikes, scooters, luggage, picture frames, table lamps, bolts of fabric, silverware, glassware, dishes and cosmetics will be collected.

Participants must be residents of North Hempstead (no commercial vehicles will allowed) and need to show a driver’s license or other valid proof of residency. Only potentially hazardous household products and e-waste will be accepted. For safety reasons, residents also must remain in their vehicle while event staff removes items to be discarded. Please also leave pets at home so staff can safely remove items from your vehicle.

Additional S.T.O.P programs will be held throughout 2022 including: Saturday, June 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Westbury High School, Sunday, Sept. 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at North Hempstead Beach Park (North Lot), and Sunday, Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at North Hempstead Beach Park (North Lot).

For more information on the S.T.O.P. program, please call 311 or 516-869-6311 or visit northhempsteadny.gov/stopprogram

—Submitted by the Town of North Hempstead