Town Announces 2022 Home Sustainability Workshops

Town of North Hempstead Supervisor Jennifer DeSena and the Town Board are pleased to announce that the town will once again be offering Home Sustainability Workshops this March.

These workshops will educate residents on ways they can maintain their landscapes for both human and environmental health. This year’s workshops will be held virtually through Zoom. They are free for all, including non-residents, but registration is required.

“The Home Sustainability Workshops introduce residents to a variety of ways to make their home yard more environmentally friendly,” DeSena said. “I believe the town plays an important role as an environmental steward for the next generation and I strongly believe that programs like this one will help ensure a healthy environment now and in the future.”

“It is our goal for North Hempstead to serve as a model of sustainability and resiliency,” said Councilmember Veronica Lurvey. “Sustainable yard care, native plant gardening and rain gardens are so helpful when it comes to preserving our environment. The town has long made environmental initiatives a priority, and I will continue to champion those efforts.”

Upcoming workshops will include:

Sustainable Yard Care: Tuesday, March 1 at 6:30 p.m.

Find out how you can make your yard more sustainable by composting, using a rain barrel, saving water, creating wildlife habitat, using alternatives to pesticides, applying fertilizer properly and more. Your yard can look great and be healthy for the environment!

Native Plant Gardening: Tuesday, March 15 at 6:30 p.m.

Native plant gardens help to conserve water, reduce fertilizers and pesticides and provide food and habitat for wildlife, like pollinators. Learn how to create these beautiful and beneficial gardens in the home landscape.

Creating Rain Gardens: Tuesday, March 29 at 6:30 p.m.

Rain gardens are bowl shaped gardens that capture rainwater. Discover how to create these gardens that reduce stormwater pollution and flooding, recharge and purify our drinking water, and provide food and habitat for wildlife.

For more information and to register for a workshop visit northhempstead

ny.gov/sustainability or call 311.

—Submitted by the Town of North Hempstead.