HEARTS PW honors four residents at annual party

In mid-February, HEARTS PW (Helping Enrich the Arts of Port Washington) hosted it’s annual Red Party. This year’s Red Party was 80s themed and was named the Totally Rad Red Party.

HEARTS PW is an independent, not-for-profit community organization whose mission is to add value to children’s lives and the community by supporting, promoting and enriching the arts in Port Washington. Each year, HEARTS PW provides grants and programs to support the arts in Port’s public schools and community.

HEARTS PW’s Red Parties honor Port residents involved with the local arts and provides an opportunity to raise money for the grants and programs HEARTS PW provides each year. This year HEARTS PW honored Brett Grossman, Lisa Marschall, Miranda Best, and Melissa Campanelli Williams.

“HEARTS PW 2023 Totally Rad Red Party was a great event, with over 175 guests to support HEARTS and celebrate our four incredible honorees,” said Eric Gewirtz, Board President of HEARTS PW. “We were so thrilled at the wonderful community response to helping support and further our mission to enrich the arts in Port Washington.”

All proceeds from the evening go directly to next year’s grant programs. HEARTS PW just opened up the grant applications for next year 2023-2024, programs running from September 2023 through June 2024.

The next big event hosted by HEARTS PW for the community is PortFest, which will take place this Spring on May 21, with more details to come.

—Information provided by

HEARTS PW with additional

reporting by Julie Prisco