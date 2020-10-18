Time Capsule Buried At New Wing Of Weber Middle School

The Port Washington Union Free School District (PWUFSD) recently hosted a socially distant-small gathering to bury a time capsule beneath Carrie Palmer Weber Middle School’s new wing. Funding for the expansion comes from the Capital Project Bond that was approved by the community in 2015.

“When the district received the scope of work for the project, a time capsule was included in the building specifications,” Dr. Michael Hynes, superintendent of Port Washington Union Free School District said. “Our Director of Facilities and Operations Jim Ristano thought it would be an excellent opportunity to organize a small gathering to bury it as a tribute to what this new space will contribute to our students’ future endeavors and successes. With everything that’s occurred the last several months, we realized there was no better time to do so than now.”

The new wing, designed to replace the portable units with a permanent, secure and integrated structure, is a one-story addition that features two additional music rooms for orchestra and band, one general music classroom, one fitness center and support space. It is anticipated that final utility hookups will be completed prior to the new year and the space will be available for full operation by January.

The event was attended by Weber’s administrative team; Dr. Michael Hynes; Dr. Christopher Shields, Assistant Superintendent for General Administration; Mary Callahan, Interim Assistant Superintendent for Business and members of the Board of Education.

—Submitted by the PWUFSD