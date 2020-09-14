Three Artists Awarded For Work Representing Social Issues

The Art Guild’s most recent juried competition and artists’ reception, “JUSTICE,” included works that represented recent events including the death of George Floyd, organized demonstrations and Black Lives Matter, as well as entries representing everything from women’s rights to LBGTQ, prison reform, immigration and more.

“As an artist organization, we celebrate different points of view and encourage healthy dialogue” Lisa Grossman, Executive Director of The Art Guild, said. “During these times, it’s become increasingly difficult to talk about current events. It is said that art often says what words sometimes cannot. We were glad that JUSTICE provided a way to “speak out” and helped draw attention to different points of view about social issues, with a look within ourselves. We are happy to be a part of this important conversation.”

Juror of awards Seung Lee, Korean-American contemporary artist and Director of Fine Arts and Graduate Studies and a professor at Long Island University, Post Campus selected these artists to be awarded for their work in the show: First place, “Blue” by Angeli Zankel. Acrylic on canvas, second place, “Pride” by Alice Riordan. Terra cotta sculpture and third place, “Rightfulness” by Joan Stevens. Oil and collage.

The Art Guild is also pleased to announce their fall schedule that includes both online programming via Zoom, and classes in their outdoor classroom generously sponsored by the Peter and Jeri DeJana Family Foundation (limited space).

ADULT ONLINE CLASSES:

Mondays: New strategies and techniques in portraiture with Rob Silverman from

2 to 3 p.m.

Abstract watercolors with Esther Marie from 1 to 3 p.m.

Tuesdays: Photoshop for artists with

Alan Perlman from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Watercolors with Denis Ponsot from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Thursdays: Photoshop for artists with Alan Perlman from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Basic drawing with Barbara Silbert from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

ADULT OUTDOOR CLASSES (SPACE IS LIMITED):

Mondays: Get sharper. Drawing with Stephanie Navon-Jacobson from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Intro to abstract with Ellen Hallie Schiff from 1:30 to 4 p.m.

Tuesdays: Oil painting for all levels with Joan Stevens from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Foliage and trees with Howard Rose from 1:30 to 4 p.m.

Wednesdays: Drawing for the experienced artist with Kirk Larsen 9:30 a.m.

to 12 p.m.

Abstracts with confidence and freedom with Kirk Larsen from 1 to 4 p.m.

KIDS CLASSES (OUTDOORS):

The art guild is offering classes for kids in a flexible space including indoor studios and a beautiful outdoor preserve. Smaller groups ensure a great experience.

Mondays: Art explorations for grades K-4 with Manny (Tuesday sold out)

Wednesdays: Solving art with Marc Isaacs, grades 5 and up

Thursdays: Painting and drawing for grades 5 and up with Manny

WORKSHOPS (ONLINE AND IN-PERSON)

Oct. 1-3: Online from urban sketch to finished painting with Stacy Kamin

Oct. 3-4: Simple and sophisticated relief printing with Stephanie Navon Jacobson

Oct. 10-11: Sand and sea in pastels with Lana Ballot

The art guild offers classes and workshops for children and adults year-round. The Art Guild of Port Washington is located at Elderfields Preserve, 200 Port Washington Blvd., Manhasset. The art guild is a nonprofit organization providing encouragement, education and a forum for the appreciation of the visual arts. For more information call 516-304-5797 or visit website www.Theartguild.org.

—Submitted by the Art Guild