Thomas H. Colligan age 92, of Port Washington, died on Nov. 28. Thomas was born on Dec. 23, 1926 in Manhattan, was raised there, then later moved to Belle Harbor. From 1942-45, he served in the Marine Corps during World War II. Thomas married Christine Canario in 1951. Christine predeceased him in 2012. He is survived by three children: Cathleen, Thomas and Richard. In 1960, the family moved to Port Washington. Thomas was an avid sailor and member of the Manhasset Bay Yacht Club, where he served on the Racing Committee. He worked for G. H. Bass as the Vice President of Sales for the New York Region. Thomas was an amateur photographer and long-time member of the Port Washington Photography Club. Funeral arrangements were handled by Austin F. Knowles, Inc Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at St. Peter of Alcantara RC Church. The interment followed at Calvary Cemetery.
