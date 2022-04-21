Third Year As Tree City USA

Manorhaven’s Tree Committee, Board and the Village are very proud to have been designated a Tree City USA for the third year in a row. Manorhaven is one of about 3,400 communities nationwide recognized by the National Arbor Foundation for their commitment to plant, nurture and celebrate trees.

In order for Manorhaven to maintain its Tree City designation, every year it must celebrate Arbor Day and promote the event in the community, educate the public about the importance of trees, maintain a tree committee and tree codes and plant and care for trees with adequate funding in its annual budget.

This year’s Arbor Day ceremony will take place on Friday, April 29 at 11:00 a.m. in the Memorial Garden in front of Village Hall at 33 Manorhaven Blvd. A beautiful Japanese Tree Lilac will be planted and Mayor Jim Avena will read an Arbor Day proclamation followed by light refreshments. All are welcome to attend.

—Submitted by the

Village of Manorhaven