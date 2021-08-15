There’s A New Game In Town

The Port Washington Business Improvement District (BID) is pleased to announce the most recent grant award given to Gold Coast Table Tennis, located at 52 Main St. (rear), Port Washington. Gold Coast Table Tennis is a modern, professional and friendly club that caters to beginners to advanced players of all ages. The 3,500 square feet, air-conditioned facility, featuring 14-feet high ceilings and Olympic level G-floors, will meet players’ needs whether they are playing for fun or training for competition. The club will host national and regional tournaments as well as weekly leagues. Private and group lessons are available for all levels. To learn more about Gold Coast Table Tennis, visit goldcoastttc.com.

“Table Tennis is a high energy sport that takes a lot of focus, agility, strategy and athleticism. I hope this club will provide an outlet for fun and fitness to many people. Who knows, maybe we will find our next Olympic prodigy in Port Washington,” Ahmed Elmallah, Coach and Owner of Gold Coast Table Tennis said.

“I am looking forward to utilizing Gold Coast Table Tennis myself,” Scott Weil, Vice President of Port Washington BID Board and local business owner, said. “The husband-and-wife owners/coaches put on a fabulous demo for us. The facility is very well thought out and will provide healthy, fun activity for all ages. It promises to be a real highlight to our community.”

The Port Washington BID offers additional grants to businesses within the district to assist with improvements to the façade, for new signage, as well as a bonus to a new tenant locating in a once vacant storefront. To learn more, visit www.portwashingtonbid.org/grants.

—Submitted by the Port Washington BID